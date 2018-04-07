Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 456.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125,915 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.79% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAOI stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $103.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.91, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.63.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.22 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $32.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.03.

In related news, Director Richard B. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $35,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,486.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

