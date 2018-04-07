J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 228.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,353 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.39% of J2 Global worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,570,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM opened at $77.11 on Friday. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3,802.19, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J2 Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other news, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 20,663 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,749,122.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,857,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $229,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 745,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,077,318.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,483. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCOM. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

