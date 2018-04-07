MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 149,085 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.12% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,015,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFM opened at $6.60 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

