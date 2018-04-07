Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bell Canada were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bell Canada by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,320,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Bell Canada by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,260,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,237,000 after buying an additional 1,768,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bell Canada by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,662,000 after buying an additional 689,362 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bell Canada by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,801,000 after buying an additional 681,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bell Canada by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,236,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after buying an additional 646,734 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $42.73 on Friday. Bell Canada has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $38,853.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bell Canada had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Bell Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Bell Canada will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from Bell Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Bell Canada’s payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

Bell Canada declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bell Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bell Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bell Canada from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Bell Canada

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

