Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 182.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,314 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of PNM Resources worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PNM Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, First Washington CORP purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Don Tarry sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $105,457.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald N. Darnell sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $113,673.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,649.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $272,457. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3,034.80, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.25 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $38.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/guggenheim-capital-llc-has-6-16-million-stake-in-pnm-resources-inc-pnm-updated.html.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.