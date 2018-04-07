Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,963 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.70% of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000.

NYSE:BUI opened at $19.75 on Friday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

Blackrock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains.

