Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTI shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (up from $226.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTI opened at $239.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,622.54, a P/E ratio of 283.34, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.97. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $257.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.83 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.59%. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $967,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,821.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Marc D. Scherr sold 32,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $7,150,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,806,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,019 shares of company stock valued at $63,840,036. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

