Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.61 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.32.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,675.48, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. Match Group has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.86 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 141,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $5,362,250.51. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Blatt sold 456,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $18,134,484.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,504,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,467,950.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,437 shares of company stock valued at $28,580,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,925 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,103,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/guggenheim-downgrades-match-group-mtch-to-neutral-updated-updated.html.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.