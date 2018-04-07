Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $7.46 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 4.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 283.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,794,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788,743 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 16,822.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,137,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,538,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,967,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 229.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,258,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,978 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $450,565.53, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $9,748,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,520,955 shares of company stock worth $1,148,179,674 in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.16 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Aegis increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.78.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

