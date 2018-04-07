Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIFI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 186.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 131,261 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth about $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIFI. ValuEngine lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th.

In other news, COO Todd F. Ladd purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,221.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kirk J. Meche purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,553.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,600 shares of company stock worth $74,234. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GIFI stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/gulf-island-fabrication-gifi-holdings-lifted-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.