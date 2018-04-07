GUTS Tickets (GET) Price Down 14.3% Over Last Day

GUTS Tickets (CURRENCY:GET) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One GUTS Tickets token can now be purchased for $5.32 or 0.00038657 BTC on major exchanges including ForkDelta, Radar Relay and IDEX. In the last week, GUTS Tickets has traded flat against the US dollar. GUTS Tickets has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $69,250.00 worth of GUTS Tickets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00674849 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00178797 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

GUTS Tickets Token Profile

GUTS Tickets’ genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GUTS Tickets’ total supply is 33,368,773 tokens. The official website for GUTS Tickets is guts.tickets. GUTS Tickets’ official Twitter account is @GUTStickets. The Reddit community for GUTS Tickets is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GUTS Tickets’ official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GUTS Tickets

GUTS Tickets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase GUTS Tickets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GUTS Tickets must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GUTS Tickets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GUTS Tickets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUTS Tickets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.