GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Receives GBX 1,049.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,049.30 ($14.50).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GVC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.58) price target on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GVC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($15.06) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,133 ($15.65) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.58) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of GVC stock remained flat at $GBX 919 ($12.70) during midday trading on Monday. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 705.50 ($9.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 996 ($13.76).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

