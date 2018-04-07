GWG (GWGH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “GWG Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the life insurance secondary market. It offers a variety of solutions for seniors who own life insurance. The Company’s services allow policyholders to sell, keep, trade or gift their life insurance based upon their needs today. GWG Holdings, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered GWG from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GWG in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of GWG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201. The company has a current ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 20.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. GWG has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. GWG had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. analysts predict that GWG will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program.

