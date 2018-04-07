Halliburton (HAL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oilfield services company an impact score of 45.5748723401301 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

Shares of HAL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,877,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,040. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41,715.70, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $57.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

In other news, insider Timothy Mckeon sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $251,835.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $151,461.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,467.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,578. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

