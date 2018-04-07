Halma (LON:HLMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd.

HLMA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,055 ($14.81) to GBX 1,060 ($14.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 910 ($12.77) to GBX 945 ($13.27) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($17.13) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 18th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Halma to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.95) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,350 ($18.95) to GBX 1,390 ($19.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,230.42 ($17.27).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 1,164 ($16.34) on Thursday. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 956.50 ($13.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,341 ($18.82).

In related news, insider Roy Twite bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,181 ($16.58) per share, for a total transaction of £23,620 ($33,155.53).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

