Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,000 Shares of Autohome (ATHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.18% of Autohome worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Autohome in the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.97.

ATHM opened at $88.21 on Friday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,336.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 2.13.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content.

