Hansteen Holdings (HSTN) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.80

Hansteen Holdings (LON:HSTN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HSTN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 128.30 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Hansteen has a 1-year low of GBX 115.90 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.90 ($2.08).

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 6.10 ($0.09) by GBX (1.90) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of GBX 5,900 million during the quarter. Hansteen had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 46.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.97) target price on shares of Hansteen in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.88) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Hansteen from GBX 138 ($1.94) to GBX 145 ($2.04) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.82) price target on shares of Hansteen in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 136 ($1.91) price target on shares of Hansteen in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 138 ($1.94).

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

