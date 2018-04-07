Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.97) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSTN. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Hansteen from GBX 138 ($1.94) to GBX 145 ($2.04) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.82) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hansteen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 138 ($1.94).

Shares of HSTN stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 128.30 ($1.80). The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Hansteen has a twelve month low of GBX 115.90 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.90 ($2.08).

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.10 ($0.09) by GBX (1.90) (($0.03)). The company had revenue of GBX 5,900 million for the quarter. Hansteen had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 46.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.30.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37- 43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

