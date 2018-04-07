Happycoin Price Reaches $0.0440 on Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $620,290.00 and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.64 or 0.04380770 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001362 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012080 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013365 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 14,090,415 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

