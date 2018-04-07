Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Share Price

Media headlines about Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harley-Davidson earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3292556641103 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

HOG stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $7,176.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Harley-Davidson news, VP Tchernavia Rocker sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $66,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $41,429.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

