Harmonic (HLIT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.37, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Harmonic had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.47 million. equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $36,906.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,368.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neven Haltmayer sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $35,998.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,609 shares in the company, valued at $333,969.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,234 shares of company stock worth $198,506. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1,620.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

