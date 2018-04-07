Harris Co. (HRS) Receives $168.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRS. Argus began coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Harris in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of HRS stock opened at $161.04 on Wednesday. Harris has a 52-week low of $106.18 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,510.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Harris had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Harris will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Harris’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $3,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $7,843,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 980.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new position in shares of Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

