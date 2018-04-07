Harris (HRS) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $164.69

Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $164.69 and last traded at $164.33, with a volume of 766864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Harris in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Harris from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $19,510.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Harris had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $3,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,354,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Harris by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harris by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Harris by 39.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Harris by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Harris during the third quarter worth $266,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Harris (HRS) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $164.69” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/harris-hrs-hits-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-164-69.html.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.