Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Takes Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $218,685.78, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Vetr raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.61 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

