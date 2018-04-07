Hawkins (HWKN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Hawkins stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $353.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.67. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.05 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after buying an additional 58,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries.

