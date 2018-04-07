HBK Investments L P Boosts Position in Bruker (BRKR)

HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 132.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Bruker were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bruker by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Invictus RG raised its position in Bruker by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 10,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bruker by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 10.1% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bruker by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bruker from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $29.12 on Friday. Bruker has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $4,692.68, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HBK Investments L P Boosts Position in Bruker (BRKR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/hbk-investments-l-p-buys-15917-shares-of-bruker-co-brkr-updated-updated.html.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.