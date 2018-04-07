HBK Investments L P Purchases 3,610 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (PRSC)

HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned 0.14% of The Providence Service worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 437.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $71.74 on Friday. The Providence Service Co. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $905.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $406.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.94 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CFO David Casey Shackelton sold 31,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $2,209,612.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Meints sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $685,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $4,371,899 over the last ninety days. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation (Providence) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of healthcare and workforce development services for public and private sector entities. The Company’s segments include Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services), Workforce Development Services (WD Services) and Matrix Investment.

