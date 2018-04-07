HBK Investments L P Sells 8,175 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of CBT opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,383.32, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Cabot had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

