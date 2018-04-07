Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stake Lessened by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P decreased its holdings in Masco (NYSE:MAS) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,399 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Masco by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $233,397.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $438,218.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,727 shares of company stock worth $4,695,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12,758.17, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97. Masco has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 1,000.81%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/hbk-investments-l-p-lowers-holdings-in-masco-corp-mas-updated-updated.html.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.