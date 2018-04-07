HBK Investments L P Takes $1.07 Million Position in Casa Systems (CASA)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.07% of Casa Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of CASA opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,322.59 and a P/E ratio of 34.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

