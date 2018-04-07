HBK Investments L P Sells 61,573 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,573 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.14% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,444,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after buying an additional 193,985 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,594,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 1,019,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,640,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after buying an additional 418,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 767,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Clarkson Capital raised SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $700.29, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.19%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

