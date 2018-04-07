HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 24,120 Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3,218.34, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.50 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 1,407,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $49,024,722.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

