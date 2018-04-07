HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HDS. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.01 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,189.61, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.02.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. equities analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HD Supply by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/hd-supply-hds-lowered-to-c-at-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.