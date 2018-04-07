H&E Equipment Services (HEES) versus Fly Leasing (FLY) Financial Review

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) and Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H&E Equipment Services and Fly Leasing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&E Equipment Services $1.03 billion 1.25 $109.65 million $3.48 10.41 Fly Leasing $353.25 million 1.09 $2.59 million $0.09 148.67

H&E Equipment Services has higher revenue and earnings than Fly Leasing. H&E Equipment Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fly Leasing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for H&E Equipment Services and Fly Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&E Equipment Services 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fly Leasing 2 0 3 0 2.20

H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Fly Leasing has a consensus price target of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Fly Leasing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fly Leasing is more favorable than H&E Equipment Services.

Volatility and Risk

H&E Equipment Services has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fly Leasing has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H&E Equipment Services and Fly Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&E Equipment Services 10.65% 43.81% 5.25% Fly Leasing 0.74% 2.74% 0.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of H&E Equipment Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Fly Leasing shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of H&E Equipment Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

H&E Equipment Services pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fly Leasing does not pay a dividend. H&E Equipment Services pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fly Leasing has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats Fly Leasing on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. The Company’s principal business activities include equipment rentals; new equipment sales; used equipment sales; parts sales, and repair and maintenance services. As of February 16, 2017, the Company had 78 facilities located throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The Company rents its heavy construction and industrial equipment to its customers on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. The Company sells new heavy construction and industrial equipment. The Company is a distributor of Grove and Manitowoc crane equipment.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

