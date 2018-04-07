Copa (CPA) versus Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atlas Air (NASDAQ: AAWW) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Air and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air 10.36% 8.27% 2.85% Copa 14.64% 18.25% 8.92%

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Air has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copa has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Air and Copa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air $2.16 billion 0.72 $223.47 million $4.93 12.32 Copa $2.53 billion 2.05 $370.02 million $8.66 14.22

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Air. Atlas Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Air and Copa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air 0 0 4 0 3.00 Copa 0 3 4 0 2.57

Atlas Air presently has a consensus price target of $79.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.86%. Copa has a consensus price target of $148.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Atlas Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas Air is more favorable than Copa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Atlas Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Copa pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Atlas Air does not pay a dividend. Copa pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Copa beats Atlas Air on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Air Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. The company also serves express delivery providers, as well as e-commerce retailers. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of February, 22, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 Embraer-190s aircraft. The company has strategic alliances with United Continental Holdings, Inc. and United Airlines. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.