Comparing National Research (NRCIA) and Jianpu Technology (JT)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

National Research pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Jianpu Technology does not pay a dividend. National Research pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A National Research 19.52% 27.45% 19.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and National Research’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $222.21 million 3.89 -$20.96 million ($0.23) -22.65 National Research $117.56 million 6.50 $22.94 million $0.58 53.79

National Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jianpu Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jianpu Technology and National Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jianpu Technology presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 69.55%. Given Jianpu Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than National Research.

Summary

National Research beats Jianpu Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides advertising, marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers of credit cards and wealth management products. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About National Research

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions and physician engagement. NRC Health partners with clients across the range of healthcare services. The Company’s clients range from integrated health systems and post-acute providers, such as home health, long-term care and hospice, to payer organizations. NRC Health’s portfolio of solutions is designed to help healthcare companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.