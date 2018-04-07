Head-To-Head Analysis: Masimo (MASI) versus The Competition

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Masimo to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Masimo has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo’s competitors have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Masimo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 1 5 0 2.83 Masimo Competitors 147 434 967 26 2.55

Masimo presently has a consensus price target of $102.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.80%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Masimo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 16.49% 22.75% 17.54% Masimo Competitors -207.45% 32.88% -13.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Masimo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $798.11 million $131.61 million 34.24 Masimo Competitors $1.10 billion $121.39 million -35.38

Masimo’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Masimo. Masimo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Masimo beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation has a strategic partnership with NU Hospitals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

