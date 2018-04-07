Head to Head Analysis: Resolute Forest Products (RFP) versus The Competition

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) is one of 11 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Resolute Forest Products to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Resolute Forest Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Resolute Forest Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resolute Forest Products and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Forest Products $3.51 billion -$84.00 million N/A Resolute Forest Products Competitors $5.44 billion $372.21 million 14.59

Resolute Forest Products’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Resolute Forest Products.

Risk and Volatility

Resolute Forest Products has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resolute Forest Products’ peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Resolute Forest Products and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resolute Forest Products 1 3 0 0 1.75 Resolute Forest Products Competitors 84 340 379 28 2.42

Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus price target of $9.08, suggesting a potential downside of 3.37%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Resolute Forest Products’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resolute Forest Products has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Resolute Forest Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Forest Products -2.39% 0.74% 0.28% Resolute Forest Products Competitors 3.99% 10.84% 3.82%

Summary

Resolute Forest Products peers beat Resolute Forest Products on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc. operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products. The Tissue segment provides tissue products, such as recycled and virgin paper products for the away-from-home and at-home markets; and sells roll products. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips, as well as I-joists. The Newsprint segment offers newsprint and sells to newspaper publishers worldwide, as well as to commercial printers in North America for a range of uses comprising inserts and flyers. The Specialty Papers segment offers various specialty papers, including uncoated mechanical papers, such as supercalendered and white papers, as well as coated mechanical papers and uncoated freesheet papers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at seven cogeneration facilities and seven hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

