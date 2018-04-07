Critical Comparison: Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) & The Competition

Sappi (OTCMKTS: SPPJY) is one of 6 public companies in the “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sappi to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sappi and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sappi 0 0 0 0 N/A Sappi Competitors 60 281 113 4 2.13

As a group, “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” companies have a potential upside of 14.43%. Given Sappi’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sappi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sappi pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 47.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Sappi has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sappi’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sappi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sappi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of shares of all “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sappi and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sappi $5.30 billion $338.00 million 10.16 Sappi Competitors $7.01 billion $498.32 million 16.28

Sappi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sappi. Sappi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sappi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sappi 5.85% 19.53% 6.42% Sappi Competitors 5.73% 90.14% 8.23%

Summary

Sappi competitors beat Sappi on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited is a woodfiber company focused on providing graphic/printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, dissolving wood pulp (DWP), as well as products in adjacent fields, including nanocellulose and lignosulfonate. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Southern Africa. Its range of graphic paper products is used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail and various other print applications; packaging and specialty papers are used in the manufacture of such products as soup sachets, carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, tissue wadding for household tissue products and casting release papers used by suppliers to the fashion, textiles, automobile and household industries, and DWP products are used around the world by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

