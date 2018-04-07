Head to Head Analysis: Sumitomo (SSUMY) and Its Peers

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS: SSUMY) is one of 22 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sumitomo to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo $36.01 billion $1.54 billion 13.64 Sumitomo Competitors $12.33 billion $647.83 million 15.57

Sumitomo has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Sumitomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo 6.76% 12.17% 3.99% Sumitomo Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Dividends

Sumitomo pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sumitomo pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 38.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Sumitomo has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sumitomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sumitomo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Competitors 306 902 1075 52 2.37

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Sumitomo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sumitomo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment offers products and services related to ship, aerospace equipment, railway and other transportation systems, construction and mining equipment, forest machines, and industrial vehicles. This segment is also involved in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of automobile and automotive parts; and the provision of leasing services. The company's Environment & Infrastructure segment engages in the social infrastructure business, such as electric power, water supply, and sewerage systems; renewable energy business comprising solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and wind power generation; environmental business consisting of batteries and recycling activities; industrial infrastructure business, such as industrial facilities and equipment; and logistics, insurance, and industrial-park-related businesses. Its Media, ICT, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services segment engages in the areas of media, ICT, lifestyle/retail, food/food product, general materials and supplies, construction, and real estate businesses. The company's Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment engages in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals, electronics, and life sciences businesses; trading of carbon products, steel making materials, petroleum, and natural gas, as well as commodity derivatives; and synthetic resin materials, organic/inorganic chemicals, electronic materials, and rare earth elements businesses. This segment is also involved in the pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, pet supplies, and other businesses, as well as the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.