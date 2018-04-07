Elbit Systems (ESLT) and Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) and Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Elbit Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 8.73% 14.07% 6.63% Elbit Systems 7.08% 16.45% 5.94%

Risk and Volatility

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teledyne Technologies and Elbit Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Elbit Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $187.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Elbit Systems has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.69%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than Elbit Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Elbit Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $2.60 billion 2.54 $227.20 million $6.93 26.78 Elbit Systems $3.38 billion 1.48 $239.10 million $6.41 18.20

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Teledyne Technologies. Elbit Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teledyne Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Elbit Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Elbit Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Teledyne Technologies does not pay a dividend. Elbit Systems pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Elbit Systems on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment. Digital Imaging segment includes sensors, cameras and systems, within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray spectra. Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems and communications products, including defense electronics. Engineered Systems segment provides systems engineering and integration and technology development, as well as manufacturing solutions.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

