Head to Head Analysis: Triple-S Management (GTS) versus Unum (UNM)

Triple-S Management (NYSE: GTS) and Unum (NYSE:UNM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Triple-S Management and Unum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple-S Management 1.87% 5.10% 1.66% Unum 8.81% 10.43% 1.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triple-S Management and Unum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple-S Management $2.92 billion 0.22 $54.48 million $1.89 14.39 Unum $11.29 billion 0.91 $994.20 million $4.29 10.86

Unum has higher revenue and earnings than Triple-S Management. Unum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triple-S Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Triple-S Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Unum shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Triple-S Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Unum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Triple-S Management and Unum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple-S Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Unum 2 6 3 0 2.09

Triple-S Management presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.47%. Unum has a consensus price target of $56.30, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Unum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unum is more favorable than Triple-S Management.

Dividends

Unum pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Triple-S Management does not pay a dividend. Unum pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unum has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Triple-S Management has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unum has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unum beats Triple-S Management on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services. The company provides its managed care products to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities. It also offers various life, accident, disability, and health and annuity insurance products primarily to individuals; and property and casualty insurance products, which include commercial multi-peril package, auto physical damage, personal package, commercial auto, hospital malpractice, commercial liability, and commercial property products to small and medium size accounts. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of internal sales force, direct mail, independent brokers and agents, telemarketing staff, traditional media, and digital media, as well as e-commerce. Triple-S Management Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Unum

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products. It also provides group pension, individual life and corporate-owned life insurance, reinsurance pools and management operations, and other products. The company sells its products primarily to employers for the benefit of employees. Unum Group sells its products through field sales personnel, independent brokers, and consultants, as well as independent contractor agency sales force. The company was founded in 1848 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.