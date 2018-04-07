Analyzing Houston Lighting & Power (CNP) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE: CNP) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Houston Lighting & Power and NRG Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston Lighting & Power 1 7 0 0 1.88 NRG Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Houston Lighting & Power currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. NRG Energy has a consensus target price of $26.60, suggesting a potential downside of 11.21%. Given Houston Lighting & Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Houston Lighting & Power is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Houston Lighting & Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Houston Lighting & Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houston Lighting & Power and NRG Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston Lighting & Power $9.61 billion 1.21 $1.79 billion $1.37 19.63 NRG Energy $10.63 billion 0.90 -$2.15 billion $1.09 27.49

Houston Lighting & Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NRG Energy. Houston Lighting & Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Houston Lighting & Power pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Houston Lighting & Power pays out 81.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NRG Energy pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houston Lighting & Power has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Houston Lighting & Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Houston Lighting & Power has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Energy has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Houston Lighting & Power and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston Lighting & Power 18.64% 15.51% 2.69% NRG Energy -19.56% 9.46% 1.20%

Summary

Houston Lighting & Power beats NRG Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houston Lighting & Power Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 28,883 pole miles of overhead distribution lines and 24,662 circuit miles of underground distribution lines; and 235 substations with a transformer capacity of 64,924 megavolt amperes, as well as operated 14 regional service centers. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising residential appliance repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned approximately 75,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. The company's Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. Its Midstream Investments segment offers natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Houston, Texas.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops solar and wind power projects; develops, constructs, and finances a range of solutions for utilities, schools, municipalities, and commercial markets; and trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company transacts and trades in fuel and transportation services; directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names; and provides steam, hot water, and chilled water, as well as electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. It operates natural gas, coal, Uranium, oil, solar, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear plants with generation capacity of 30,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

