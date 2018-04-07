Equifax (NYSE:EFX) vs. Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Critical Survey

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equifax and Dun & Bradstreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax $3.36 billion 4.20 $587.30 million $5.97 19.70 Dun & Bradstreet $1.74 billion 2.45 $140.90 million $7.36 15.70

Equifax has higher revenue and earnings than Dun & Bradstreet. Dun & Bradstreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equifax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equifax pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dun & Bradstreet pays an annual dividend of $2.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Equifax pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dun & Bradstreet pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equifax has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Dun & Bradstreet has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Dun & Bradstreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Equifax has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dun & Bradstreet has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Equifax and Dun & Bradstreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax 0 7 8 0 2.53 Dun & Bradstreet 0 3 2 0 2.40

Equifax currently has a consensus target price of $128.21, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus target price of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Dun & Bradstreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dun & Bradstreet is more favorable than Equifax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Equifax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Equifax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Equifax and Dun & Bradstreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax 17.47% 23.31% 10.28% Dun & Bradstreet 8.09% -30.74% 11.75%

Summary

Equifax beats Dun & Bradstreet on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. It serves customers in financial service, mortgage, employers, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, the Republic of Ireland, Russia, India, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Dubai. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit. The company also offers sales acceleration solutions that enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to accelerate sales, enhance go-to-market activity, engage in a meaningful way, and close business faster; MDR Integrated Education Marketing, a source for education data services, sales tools, digital marketing solutions, and market research. In addition, it offers marketing solutions, such as Optimizer, a master data solution; D&B Master Data that empowers customers to understand business relationships; D&B Audience Targeting, which helps customers serve the right ads to the right audiences; and D&B Visitor Intelligence that helps B2B marketers unmask anonymous Web traffic in real-time. It serves customers in communication, technology, government, strategic financial services, retail, telecommunications, and manufacturing. The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

