Head-To-Head Comparison: Ingles Markets (IMKTA) and China Resources Beer (CRHKY)

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) and China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ingles Markets and China Resources Beer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A China Resources Beer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingles Markets and China Resources Beer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $4.00 billion 0.17 $53.87 million $2.66 12.74 China Resources Beer $4.32 billion 3.40 $94.66 million N/A N/A

China Resources Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Ingles Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Ingles Markets and China Resources Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 2.11% 16.66% 4.93% China Resources Beer N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. China Resources Beer pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ingles Markets pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Ingles Markets has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Beer has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats China Resources Beer on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 190 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and 9 supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia and northeastern Alabama, as well as 103 pharmacies and 97 fuel centers. In addition, it is involved in the fluid dairy operation and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow brand in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 98 breweries in 25 provinces, directly administered municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. It is also involved in financing business. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong and considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited.

