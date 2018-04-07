Head-To-Head Review: Fuel Tech (FTEK) versus MagneGas (MNGA)

MagneGas (NASDAQ: MNGA) and Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

MagneGas has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuel Tech has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MagneGas and Fuel Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fuel Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

MagneGas presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 621.76%. Given MagneGas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MagneGas is more favorable than Fuel Tech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MagneGas and Fuel Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MagneGas $3.55 million 0.41 -$17.46 million ($44.98) -0.02 Fuel Tech $45.17 million 0.74 -$10.98 million N/A N/A

Fuel Tech has higher revenue and earnings than MagneGas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of MagneGas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Fuel Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MagneGas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Fuel Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MagneGas and Fuel Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagneGas -371.23% -277.02% -126.92% Fuel Tech -23.04% -9.08% -6.57%

Summary

Fuel Tech beats MagneGas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company produces gas bottled in cylinders and distributes to the metalworking market as an alternative to acetylene. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen based fuel for metal cutting; and MagneTote, a metal cutting torch system primarily used in the firefighting industry. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2. In addition, the company sells and licenses the plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, commercialization and application of technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, combustion efficiency and engineering services. It operates through three segments: Air Pollution Control technology, FUEL CHEM technology and Fuel Conversion. The Air Pollution Control technology segment includes technologies to manage nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces and other stationary combustion sources. The FUEL CHEM technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and chemical kinetics modeling (CKM) boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces and boilers through the addition of chemicals into the furnace. The Fuel Conversion segment represents the CARBONITE fuel conversion process and technology.

