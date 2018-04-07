Reviewing Man Wah (MAWHY) & LSC Communications (LKSD)

Man Wah (OTCMKTS: MAWHY) and LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Man Wah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of LSC Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of LSC Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Man Wah pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. LSC Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. LSC Communications pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Man Wah and LSC Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Wah 0 0 0 0 N/A LSC Communications 1 2 0 0 1.67

LSC Communications has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.19%. Given LSC Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LSC Communications is more favorable than Man Wah.

Risk and Volatility

Man Wah has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSC Communications has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Man Wah and LSC Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Man Wah $1.00 billion 3.18 $225.88 million N/A N/A LSC Communications $3.60 billion 0.14 -$57.00 million $1.97 7.59

Man Wah has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LSC Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Man Wah and LSC Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Wah N/A N/A N/A LSC Communications -1.58% 25.28% 3.42%

Summary

LSC Communications beats Man Wah on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products (Wholesale), Sofa and Ancillary Products (Retail), Home Group Business, and Other products segments. The company is also involved in the advertising and marketing of home furnishing products, as well as produces and sells mattresses, bedding products, chairs, and other products to railways, chain cinemas, and other business customers. In addition, it provides foam products and furniture components; management business consultancy and back office support services; invests in properties; operates, leases, and manages furniture mall; and offers transportation and property management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a total of 1,504 retail stores. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fotan, Hong Kong. Man Wah Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Man Wah Investments Limited.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials under the Pendaflex and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper under the TOPS, Ampad, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials under the Adams brand, as well as under the private label forms for third parties; envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label; and commodity and specialty filing supplies. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.