Head-To-Head Comparison: Masonite International (DOOR) vs. American Woodmark (AMWD)

Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of American Woodmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of American Woodmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Masonite International and American Woodmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masonite International 0 4 5 0 2.56 American Woodmark 0 1 2 0 2.67

Masonite International currently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.90%. American Woodmark has a consensus target price of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.58%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Masonite International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Masonite International and American Woodmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masonite International $2.03 billion 0.85 $151.73 million $3.33 18.51 American Woodmark $1.03 billion 1.68 $71.19 million $4.45 22.22

Masonite International has higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. Masonite International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Masonite International and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masonite International 7.46% 14.53% 6.36% American Woodmark 5.56% 17.54% 9.02%

Volatility & Risk

Masonite International has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Masonite International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa. The Company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its portfolio of brands includes Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Baillargeon, Birchwood Best and Lemieux. In February 2014, Masonite International Corporation completed the acquisition of Door-Stop International Limited.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name. It offers cabinets in various sizes, and construction and decorative options for a range of design layouts; and turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of seven service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series, and Waypoint Living Spaces brand names. It markets its products primarily through home centers, builders, and independent dealers and distributors. American Woodmark Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

