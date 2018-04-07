Head-To-Head Survey: OneBeacon Insurance Group (OB) and Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF)

Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS: AWHHF) and OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied World Assurance and OneBeacon Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied World Assurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 OneBeacon Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied World Assurance currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 52.47%. Given Allied World Assurance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allied World Assurance is more favorable than OneBeacon Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied World Assurance and OneBeacon Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneBeacon Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Allied World Assurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of OneBeacon Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Allied World Assurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of OneBeacon Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Allied World Assurance has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneBeacon Insurance Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied World Assurance and OneBeacon Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied World Assurance 12.56% 8.96% 2.42% OneBeacon Insurance Group 0.10% -0.12% 0.03%

Dividends

Allied World Assurance pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. OneBeacon Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Summary

Allied World Assurance beats OneBeacon Insurance Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied World Assurance Company Profile

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. The Global Markets Insurance segment includes all of the Company’s direct insurance operations outside of North America. The Company’s reinsurance segment includes the reinsurance of property, general casualty, professional liability, specialty lines and property catastrophe coverage’s written by other reinsurance companies. The Company leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States for the operation of its North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance segments.

OneBeacon Insurance Group Company Profile

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OneBeacon) is a specialty property and casualty insurance writer that offers a range of insurance products in the United States. The Company’s segments include Specialty Products, Specialty Industries, and Investing, Financing and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Products segment consisted of 10 underwriting operating segments representing an aggregation based on those that offer products, coverages and services to customers across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Industries segment consisted of six underwriting operating segments representing an aggregation based on those that focus on solving the needs of a particular customer or industry group. The Investing, Financing and Corporate segment includes the investing and financing activities for OneBeacon on a consolidated basis, and certain other activities conducted through the Company and its intermediate subsidiaries.

