Reviewing American Woodmark (AMWD) & Its Rivals

American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare American Woodmark to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Woodmark and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 0 1 2 0 2.67 American Woodmark Competitors 31 175 300 6 2.55

American Woodmark currently has a consensus price target of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.58%. As a group, “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies have a potential upside of 20.09%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark’s peers have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Woodmark and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.03 billion $71.19 million 22.22 American Woodmark Competitors $3.03 billion $153.46 million 20.44

American Woodmark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. American Woodmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.56% 17.54% 9.02% American Woodmark Competitors 4.81% 203.28% 8.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of American Woodmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Woodmark beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces. The product offering of stock cabinets includes approximately 90 door designs in over 20 colors. Stock cabinets consist of cabinet interiors of varying dimensions and construction options, and a maple, oak, cherry, or hickory front frame, door and/or drawer front. The Company’s products are sold under the brand names of American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series and Waypoint Living Spaces. The Company’s primary raw materials used include hard maple, soft maple, oak, cherry, and hickory lumber and plywood.

